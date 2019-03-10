|
Kenneth M. Gorlitz
Grosse Pointe Farms - Gorlitz, Kenneth. Age 76. March 7, 2019. Dear husband of Mary Ann. Beloved father of Kurt (Corinne Goloven). Dear brother in-law of Sharon and Arnold. Proud uncle of Marty, Mark, Jay, Salena, Jacob, Gloria, and Greg. Devoted member of the Coast Guard Auxillary. Memorial service Wednesday at 12:00 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods. Family will receive guests at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glove Rd., Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019