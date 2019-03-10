Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Gorlitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth M. Gorlitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth M. Gorlitz Obituary
Kenneth M. Gorlitz

Grosse Pointe Farms - Gorlitz, Kenneth. Age 76. March 7, 2019. Dear husband of Mary Ann. Beloved father of Kurt (Corinne Goloven). Dear brother in-law of Sharon and Arnold. Proud uncle of Marty, Mark, Jay, Salena, Jacob, Gloria, and Greg. Devoted member of the Coast Guard Auxillary. Memorial service Wednesday at 12:00 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods. Family will receive guests at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glove Rd., Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now