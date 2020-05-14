Services
Kenneth M. Zontek Obituary
Kenneth M. Zontek

Detroit - Kenneth M. Zontek, Age 64, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Loretta Zontek. Survived by his sister, Jacqueline (Michael) Milobowski. He is also survived by an uncle, aunts, and many cousins. Ken attended The University of Detroit. He was a volunteer at Beaumont Hospital. He enjoyed spending time with his dog and friends at the Statler-Maloof Dog Park. He leaves behind dog, Lloyd. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a family only farewell, followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery took place on Saturday, May 16th. Expressions of sympathy and memories can be shared at:

www.verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020
