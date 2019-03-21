|
|
Kenneth Meyers
- - MEYERS, KENNETH Beloved husband of Barbara Meyers. Dear father of Bryan (Jennifer) Meyers and Jennifer (David) Foos. Loving grandfather of Josh, Danielle, Julia and Charlotte. Devoted brother of Ronald (Rena) Meyers and Eddie (Carol) Meyers. Also survived by his devoted caregivers, Gina, Lemi, Virginia, Eddie aand many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 3:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019