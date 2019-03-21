Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- - MEYERS, KENNETH Beloved husband of Barbara Meyers. Dear father of Bryan (Jennifer) Meyers and Jennifer (David) Foos. Loving grandfather of Josh, Danielle, Julia and Charlotte. Devoted brother of Ronald (Rena) Meyers and Eddie (Carol) Meyers. Also survived by his devoted caregivers, Gina, Lemi, Virginia, Eddie aand many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 3:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
