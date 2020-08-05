1/1
Kenneth Nowicki Sr.
Kenneth Nowicki Sr.

Kenneth Nowicki Sr. (age 70) July 31, 2020 Father of Andria Byers, Jennifer Alsomairi, and Kenneth Jr, grandfather of Sameera, Dennis Jr, Michael, Ali, Shianna, Alyssa, Samantha, Hannah, Adisa, Arnela, and Jasmina. Many great grandchildren also survive. Brother of Karen (Carl) Kraiza, Nancy (Dave) Marosi, and the late Katheryn Orzechowski-Shekoski. Ken was in the United States Navy and worked for the City of Hamtramck and Retired from The Hamtramck Housing Commission. Ken was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed routing for the Tigers, Lions, and Wings and enjoyed fishing and going to the St. Bonaventure Capuchin's Monastery. Lying in state at 9:30 am Friday August 7, 2020 until funeral mass at 10 AM at St Florian Catholic Church, 2626 Poland, Hamtramck MI 48212. Entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Detroit MI. Arrangements by Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
