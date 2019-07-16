Services
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Koskela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Koskela


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Koskela Obituary
Kenneth R. Koskela

Dearborn Heights - Kenneth R. Koskela of Dearborn Heights. Age 61. July 13, 2019. Beloved brother of Charles Koskela, Timothy Koskela and Angel Morgan. Father of Michael. Dear son of the late Ray and Elaine Koskela. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124. Entombment at Michigan Memorial Park. www.hackettmetcalf.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now