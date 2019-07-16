|
|
Kenneth R. Koskela
Dearborn Heights - Kenneth R. Koskela of Dearborn Heights. Age 61. July 13, 2019. Beloved brother of Charles Koskela, Timothy Koskela and Angel Morgan. Father of Michael. Dear son of the late Ray and Elaine Koskela. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124. Entombment at Michigan Memorial Park. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 16, 2019