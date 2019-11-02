Services
Kenneth Krato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Richard Krato

- - October 31, 2019, Age 77. Loving husband of Inge for 56 years. Beloved father of Christopher Krato (Margit), Elizabeth Krato (Scott Worcester) and Danielle Roeser (Bart). Dear grandfather of Amanda Krato (Jeff Sickles), Kevin Krato, Elke and Lucille Roeser. Loving great grandfather of Theodore Sickles. Dear brother of Lynda King. Ken was an award winning news editor and journalist with over 50 years in broadcast news and photo journalism. His passion for creating and editing stories for FOX2 News Detroit was equal to his feelings for the many friendships he nurtured in the industry. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Service Friday 2 p.m. at St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 1434 E 13 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071. Memorial Tributes to the Church.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
