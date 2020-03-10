|
Kenneth W. Starring, age 99. Born Dec. 3, 1920 and raised in Detroit. Son of Peter and Ruth. With great sadness, gratitude for his life and love, we announce the end of his journey on earth. He passed peacefully on Mar. 9th, joining his soulmate Helen of 67 years and his brother Robert. Cherished father of Pamela (David) Roehr, the late Diane (Jim) Kenny. Loving grandfather to Frank Kenny and Deborah (Matthew) Belloli, Kerri (Greg) Apple; great-grandchildren Christopher, Robert and Issac Kenny; Thomas, Julie, Michael, and Lisa Belloli; Brianna (Damon) West and Tara Apple; great-great grandchildren Zoe, Kolton, Carson, Keegan; Grady, Kinsley and Oakley. During Ken's life he lived in Harper Woods, Fraser and Warren. He graduated from Southeastern High then Wayne State in Detroit. Ken married the love of his life Helen in June 1942, then enlisted in the Army and was selected for the Air Corps and became a radio operator on four types of aircraft in the CBI (China Burma India) Theater. Following the war he taught 5th and 6th grade at Defer in Grosse Pointe, going on to earn his Masters in Education, staying at Defer Elementary 23 years, retiring in 1985. Aside fron circling the globe during his Air Corps service, he and Helen went on 12 cruises and relished vacations driving throughout America. They truly loved condo stays in Gulf Shores Alabama and select locations in Florida. Memorial contributions to the Forgotten Harvest or Michigan Humane Society. Please Share your Memories with the family at A. H. Peters.com
