Kenneth Sutton
St. Clair Shores - Kenneth Sutton passed away on November 21st at the age of 87 yrs old peacefully in his sleep. Ken was a loving husband to his late wife June and father to four daughters, Sharon Fix, Laurie and Skip Mielke, Julie and Mark Grzywnowicz and Linda and Dan D'Addario, brother to Richard and Joan Sutton, and Grandfather to nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.Ken was a kind, gentle and loving man who was loved by all who met him. He will be remembered for his friendly smile and witty character. He retired from the tool and die profession at General Motors and spent his retirement years doing what he loved, fishing with his friend Roland, bowling, golfing with his good friend Jack and grandson Joshua, and skating with his daughters. He spent a happy 15 years with his senior dance group and partner till the end, Virginia. Donations to Parkinson.org
would be appreciated as there will be a small family Memorial service only.