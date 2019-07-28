|
|
Kenneth T. Clark
Birmingham - Kenneth T. Clark, a senior global executive in automobile financing for Ford Motor Company and Bank of America, has passed away at age 68.
Clark, a longtime resident of Birmingham Michigan, is survived by his spouse of 35 years, James Lewandowski. Clark and Lewandowski moved from Birmingham to Ponte Vedra, Florida in 2003.
Clark's career spanned four decades in automotive finance beginning with Ford Motor Company in business development and analysis. His talent was quickly recognized within Ford and he was promoted eight times becoming an executive director based in London and eventually VP and chief of staff reporting to the Chairman of Ford Credit Company. In this position he was a key member of the senior operating committee charged with implementing policy decisions. After 29 years at Ford, Clark accepted a position with Bank of America to grow the retail automotive portfolio nationally out of their offices in Jacksonville, Florida.
He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with distinction from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from the University of Detroit.
He will be missed for his infectious smile, zest for life, keen intelligence and wit and his generous and giving spirit. His life will be celebrated with a funeral mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on Wednesday, August 7 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Atlantic Conservation Partnership.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019