Kenneth W. Gitlin
GITLIN, KENNETH W. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Roslyne Gitlin. Dear father of Julie (Michael) Flashner, Tarin (Robert Wine) Gitlin, Jason (Jen Furman) Gitlin and Joshua (Melissa Liverman) Gitlin. Loving grandfather of Evan Flashner, Leah and Ben Wine, and Noah and Julian Gitlin. Adoring son of the late Julius Gitlin and Gloria Baer. Devoted brother of the late Bernard Gitlin and brother-in-law of Ellen Gitlin, Sharon Banks, and Larry and Amy Corey. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WEDNESDAY AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com