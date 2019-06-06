Resources
Troy - Kenneth Walker Hartwell, Age 71, of Troy, MI passed away on May 29, 2019 from complications of a stroke. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Nancy, their children, Lee (Jen), Kristan (Wayne), and Peter along with grandchildren, Kylee, Grace, Andrew and Claudia; many cousins and his walking partner of 8 years, Teddy. Ken was born to Robert and Helene (Walker) Hartwell on 4/4/48 and was raised on Grosse Ile, Michigan. Ken graduated from Eastern Michigan University and had a long career with Allstate Insurance. Ken was well known in the boating community for his expertise and fairness. One would think that Ken's greatest accomplishment was completing 50 Pt. Huron to Mackinac sailboat races earning the distinction of "Grand Ram". However, his greatest achievement in life was as beloved husband, the best Father ever and friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. In accordance with Ken's wishes, no funeral service will occur. Memorial contributions can be made to Almost Home Animal Rescue, 25503 Clara Lane, Southfield, Mi.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 6 to June 9, 2019
