Livonia - Livonia
17000 Middlebelt Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 425-1800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Livonia - Livonia
17000 Middlebelt Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Manns Family Funeral Home
17000 Middlebelt,
Livonia, MI
Keri Beth Oakland

Keri Beth Oakland Obituary
Keri Beth Oakland

Northville - Keri Beth Oakland, 31, of Northville, passed away July 21, 2019.

She is the cherished mother of Elodee Anderson; beloved daughter of John and Fran Oakland; dear sister of Chris (Taylor) and the late Elizabeth; loving partner of Kiel Anderson; niece of Tony (Margaret) Ruffini, Michael (Anita) Ruffini, Gary (Sidonie) Oakland, and Kathy Davis; cousin of many including the late Anthony Ruffini.

Visitation for Keri will be held Wednesday, July 24th from 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 pm at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations in memory of Keri be made to The Michigan Humane Society. www.mannsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 22, 2019
