Keri Beth Oakland
Northville - Keri Beth Oakland, 31, of Northville, passed away July 21, 2019.
She is the cherished mother of Elodee Anderson; beloved daughter of John and Fran Oakland; dear sister of Chris (Taylor) and the late Elizabeth; loving partner of Kiel Anderson; niece of Tony (Margaret) Ruffini, Michael (Anita) Ruffini, Gary (Sidonie) Oakland, and Kathy Davis; cousin of many including the late Anthony Ruffini.
Visitation for Keri will be held Wednesday, July 24th from 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 pm at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations in memory of Keri be made to The Michigan Humane Society. www.mannsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 22, 2019