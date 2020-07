Kevin A. SonnenfeldSonnenfeld, Kevin A., July 21, 2020, age 47. Beloved father of Carmen and Alyssa. Loving son of Kannan "Kay" (Kenneth) Kelly and the late Frank. Dear brother of Paul, Frank, Margaret Tondreau, Pam (Mike) Davis and Christopher (Ashley). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Monday, July 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, July 28, 2020, instate at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Families Parish (St. Clements Worship Site), 25252 VanDyke, Centerline. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com