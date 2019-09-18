Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pleasant View Golf Course
1322 Pleasant View Rd.
Middleton, WI
1960 - 2019
Madison - Kevin C. Talbot, age 58, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. Kevin was born on October 25, 1960, in Detroit, MI. He was the son of Roger and Rejeanne Talbot. He married Gayle Suess on June 23, 1984. They have a daughter, Ashley Talbot, and son, Kristofer Talbot. Kevin loved playing golf with his son, his Uncle Pierre, and good friend Mike (Dude). Kevin enjoyed talking with his daughter about work and helping her along her way. He loved to travel, drive, read, relax on the beach, and big dogs. Kevin is survived by his wife Gayle, daughter Ashley Talbot, son Kristofer Talbot, Mother Rejeanne Talbot, and brothers Steve, Keith and Mark and their spouses. Many thanks to the wonderful Doctors and Nurses at St. Mary's Hospital as well as the SSM Cancer Care Chemo Nurses that cared for Kevin. A celebration of Kevin's life will take place on November 9, 2019, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Pleasant View Golf Course 1322 Pleasant View Rd. Middleton, WI 53562



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019
