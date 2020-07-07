Kevin Jerome Hall
November 29, 1957 - July 1, 2020
Kevin Jerome Hall, age 62, of Carleton, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020 after a yearlong battle with Signet Ring Cell Carcinoma. He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Jean Hall, brother Bruce and mother-in-law Mary Hopfner.
Kevin was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 29, 1957. He was one of three children born to the late Martin (Bud) Hall and the late Jean (Wold) Hall. The family moved to Michigan when he was a teenager and he remained here for the next 48 years. When he was 19 he hired in at the GM Willow Run Plant where he worked as a self-described "factory rat" for 33 years and then transferred to Toledo where he worked as a Quality Operator for 10 years until finally retiring in 2020.
Kevin bought his first motorcycle when he was 14 and that was the beginning of a lifelong love to ride. He enjoyed many road trips but a few of his favorite trips were to Sturgis and the Rocky Mountains. His Electra Guide that he bought in 1999 was lovingly passed down to his son-in-law Jesse. He was a proud member of ABATE of Michigan - Region 15 for over 20 years and was dedicated to preserving motorcyclists' overall rights and the promotion of safe operating practices for all Michigan bikers. In addition to political action and safety issues Kevin and his wife, Susan, enjoyed participating in events, fundraisers, seminars; basically, anything motorcycle related. He truly cherished his ABATE brothers and sisters. He was an advocate of preserving forests, waters, and wildlife as a member of the Western Wayne County Association for over 20 years, where he also contributed by teaching archery classes. Having an appreciation for the outdoors, he enjoyed camping, fishing and his all-time favorite annual hunting trip with his cherished brothers-in-law and son Matt for over 30 years. One of his most talked about memory was shooting his first elk in 2003 and his son shooting his first in 2004. He loved to golf with his son and stepson Nick and joined a bowling league with his co-workers. When he was not participating in sports, he enjoyed watching his favorite teams; the Tigers, Red Wings and as a true "Cheesehead" The Green Bay Packers.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his beloved wife, Susan; adored children Matthew Hall, Catie Hall, and Rhianan Kenyon (Jesse). Stepchildren Michele Baldori, and Nicholas (Nina) Baldori. Brother Jeffry (Darlene), father-in-law Carl Hopfner and brother-in-law Paul Hopfner. Grandchildren, Tyler, Jaxon, Jada and Jude.
Please join us for a celebration of Kevin's life with Pastor Larry Owens officiating on July 18th at 1pm. Services will be held at the Living Word Worship Center, 26701 Pennsylvania, Brownstown (734-955-9947). Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe (734)384-5185.
