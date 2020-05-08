Services
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
12:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin K. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin K. Miller Obituary
Kevin K. Miller

Miller, Kevin K. May 6, 2020. Age 48 of Grosse Ile. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Madison and Lindsey. Dearest son of Carl and the late Joanne. Dear brother of Karla (Joe) McCaig. Also survived by niece Alexandra Riopelle, cousins Mark (MaryBeth) Martin, Brian (Ann) Martin, Ken (Nicolette) Martin and Jeff (Carey) Martin and faithful companion Blaze. Visitation, Monday, May 11, 2020, 12:00-6:00 PM. Service, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 12:00 PM with outdoor farewell pass-by 12:30-2:30. Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -