Miller, Kevin K. May 6, 2020. Age 48 of Grosse Ile. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Madison and Lindsey. Dearest son of Carl and the late Joanne. Dear brother of Karla (Joe) McCaig. Also survived by niece Alexandra Riopelle, cousins Mark (MaryBeth) Martin, Brian (Ann) Martin, Ken (Nicolette) Martin and Jeff (Carey) Martin and faithful companion Blaze. Visitation, Monday, May 11, 2020, 12:00-6:00 PM. Service, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 12:00 PM with outdoor farewell pass-by 12:30-2:30. Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020