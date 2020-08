Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin Lee Pravel



Kevin Lee Pravel was born 11/25/52 formerly from Southfield, MI. Died 8/12/20 in California. Leaves behind his brother, 2 sisters, 4 daughters and 8 grandchildren. He was loved.









