Kevin Michae Quaderer
1960 - 2020
Kevin Michae Quaderer

October 5, 2020 age 60. Kevin was born April 10, 1960 in Detroit, MI to the late Norman and Marilyn (Fisher) Quaderer. Beloved husband of Nancy of 29 years. Loving father of Scott, Courtney and Rachel Quaderer. Dear brother of Carolyn (Harold) Peruski, Norman Quaderer, Valerie Preiser, Lawrence Quaderer and the late Janice (Donlad) Rempinski, Mary Knepshield, Laura Wolf and Stephen Quaderer. Also survived by Brother-in-law Scott Knepshield. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association. Private family services were held. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
