Kevin Michael DunbarPleasant Ridge - Dunbar, Kevin Michael of Pleasant Ridge, MI. passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 46. He is survived by his father James, his mother Linda, his sister Mary and her husband Bernard Stubitsch, and aunts, uncles and cousins. Kevin will be remembered at a private family gathering. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com