I am so sorry Kevin is gone. He was a rare and wonderful soul. Funny, smart, quick witted, and always made the world brighter. I have so many great memories of playing music together in the Velmas. He has always been one of the best, most creative drummers I have ever played music with, and he introduced me to so much new music during those days. There are so many memories coming to mind, it's almost hard to find words for his loss. I know he is terribly missed by so many. He had a particular spark of life that made others feel better and the world seem brighter when he was around. My heart is very sad he is gone. My deepest sympathies to Kevin's family and many friends. Sending peace and easiness and so much love to you all.

Jessica Billey

Friend