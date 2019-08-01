|
Kevin P. Sullivan
Chesaning - Kevin P. Sullivan, July 22, 2019. Age 34 of Chesaning, formerly of Redford and Canton. Dearest son of Patrick and Lois. Dear brother of Erin (Laura) Sullivan and their son, Ryan. Dear grandson of Kenneth Groh. Dearest fiancé of Holly Martin, and her two daughters, Zina and Layla. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Friday, August 2, 3-9 PM, with a sharing service at 7 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline. Instate Monday, August 5, 10:30 AM until time of Service 11:30 AM at The National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods, Indian River, MI. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019