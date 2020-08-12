Kevin Thomas Dowd
Poestenkill, NY - Kevin Thomas Dowd passed away on August 10, 2020, aged 66. Kevin was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 17, 1953 to Thomas Stephen Dowd and Ann Marie Dowd née Sullivan. He died peacefully at his home in Troy, NY, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Simoni and their two daughters, Shannon Dowd (Richard Fysh) and Sarah Dowd.
He earned degrees from Michigan State University and devoted his career to selflessly serving others, first with the American Red Cross and then Habitat for Humanity. The world is a better place because of his kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of spirit.
A Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Parish, 10601 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Pinckney, MI on Thursday, August 20 at 11am with con-celebrants Revs. Kenneth Coughlin and William Wehger. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W. 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI following the Mass at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity Chapter in Jackson, MI, at 251 West Prospect, Jackson, MI 49203 or jacksonhabitat.org/donate
To sign the guest book, visit www.brycefh.com
.