Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Warren - Age 40, April 17, 2019. Loving mother of Colin. Dearest daughter of Diane DiDonato. Dear niece of John DiDonato, Michael DiDonato, and Edward Craine. Former wife and good friend of Brian Barnes. Visitation Wednesday from 2:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Memorials to the Michigan Humane Society would be appreciated. www.ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
