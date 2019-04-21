|
|
Kimberly Barnes
Warren - Age 40, April 17, 2019. Loving mother of Colin. Dearest daughter of Diane DiDonato. Dear niece of John DiDonato, Michael DiDonato, and Edward Craine. Former wife and good friend of Brian Barnes. Visitation Wednesday from 2:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Memorials to the Michigan Humane Society would be appreciated. www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019