RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 521-3131
Kirk James Schwanik


1953 - 2020
Kirk James Schwanik Obituary
Kirk James Schwanik

Kirk James Schwanik, age 66, passed away April 2 from complications of COVID 19.

He was born in Detroit on April 22, 1953 to the late James and Rose (Behan) Schwanik. Kirk graduated from Henry Ford High School and Mercy College. He was a lifelong member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church (St. Gerards). He loved family, holiday gatherings, and getaways to Frankenmuth. Kirk was a kind and gentle man.

Kirk is survived by his two children, John Schwanik and Corinne Schwanik, siblings Mark Schwanik, Karl (Margaret) Schwanik, Mary (Brian) Woods, and Paul Schwanik, longtime companion MaryBeth Pletcher, her son Daniel, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Please share a memory of Kirk at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
