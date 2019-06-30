|
|
Kyle Grendys
Melvindale - Grendys, Kyle Nicklos. June 26, 2019. Age 33 of Melvindale. Beloved father of Riley Grendys. Caring fiancée of Christina Joy. Loving son of Alex and the late Katherine Grendys. Dear brother of A.J., Eric, and Cory Grendys. Dearest nephew of Theresa (Gary) Ross, Linda (Ray), Cindy (Carlos), Jimmy Ross, Cathy (Joe) Hutchison, Bill Grendys, and Tonia Speer. Loving uncle of Paisley, Katherine, and Alexander. Best friend of Kyle Rembowske. Loving cousin of Mark Hutchison, Johnny and family, and Madison. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Vera Grendys and his aunt Sophie Speer. Kyle will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 02, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Donations may be made to the family in Kyle's honor. Please share memories and leave condolences on Kyle's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019