Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
Lajos Nagy
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Hungarian Roman Catholic Church
8423 South St.
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Hungarian Roman Catholic Church
8423 South St.
Detroit, MI
Lajos Imre Nagy

Auburn Hills - February 22, 2019. Age 85 of Auburn Hills. Beloved husband of Melinda Nagy. Loving father of Melinda O'Connor, Dominic (Cynthia) Nagy, and Peter (Elizabeth) Nagy. Dearest grandfather of Tara McLaughlin, McKenna Nagy, Madeline O'Connor, Peyton Nagy, Jack Nagy, and Adam Nagy. Memorial Gathering Friday March 8, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Hungarian Roman Catholic Church (8423 South St., Detroit). Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870. www.solosyfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
