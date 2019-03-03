|
Lajos Imre Nagy
Auburn Hills - February 22, 2019. Age 85 of Auburn Hills. Beloved husband of Melinda Nagy. Loving father of Melinda O'Connor, Dominic (Cynthia) Nagy, and Peter (Elizabeth) Nagy. Dearest grandfather of Tara McLaughlin, McKenna Nagy, Madeline O'Connor, Peyton Nagy, Jack Nagy, and Adam Nagy. Memorial Gathering Friday March 8, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Hungarian Roman Catholic Church (8423 South St., Detroit). Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870. www.solosyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019