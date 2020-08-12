Lamar L. King II
Dearborn - Age 74, passed away Saturday August 8, 2020. Lamar (Les) worked for Ford Motor Company for 52 years and was a graduate of Wayne State University with a Bachelors of Engineering Technology (Mechanical). Surviving is his wife Janet Ruth King; two sons Jason King of Leavenworth, KA; Wesley King of Bainbridge Island, WA; 4 grandchildren; two sisters Louann Merrill of Cedar, MI, Lauren (Doug) Sheffer of Maple City, MI; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Lillian and Lamar L. King I; sister Lenore King; and first-born son Scott King. Visitation will be Saturday, August 15th 2-5 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Share e memory at www.howepeterson.com
