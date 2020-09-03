Lanora McKee



Fraser, MI - April 1, 1928 - September 1, 2020



Lanora McKee, 92, died peacefully at her home in Fraser, MI, with family members at her side.



Lanora is survived by her 4 children: Glenn (Sandi) McKee, Rosemount, MN; Patricia (Robert) MacLeod, Chelsea, MI; Sheila (Bob) Lyne, Warren, MI, and Scott (Angie) McKee, Northville, MI; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Lanora was born on April 1, 1928, in Detroit, MI. When she was 19 years old, she met the love of her life, Kenneth, on a Boblo Boat dance party. They became dance partners for life. They were married 69 years when Ken passed away in 2017.



Lanora was a social and high-spirited woman who could talk with anyone about anything. Though only 4 feet 11 inches tall, she was a formidable presence with a big personality. With the exception of a brief stint as a school bus driver, she was a stay-at-home mom. Lanora hosted ceramic-making parties in her home for years combining her artsy side with her love for conversation. She and Ken retired to Florida for 15 years before returning to Michigan to be closer to family. She was a dedicated wife and mother and will be greatly missed.



A private interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery where Lanora will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Ken, a WWII veteran.









