Larry Abram Stephens
Detroit - Larry Abram Stephens, age 53, passed away on September 30th, 2019 surrounded by family after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
A longtime resident of the city of Detroit, Larry was a 1984 graduate of Cass Technical High School. Larry attended Morehouse College, becoming a proud Morehouse Man, then worked for the Detroit Police Department from 1994 until he took his last breath in his home in Rosedale Park, Detroit, MI. Larry was the youngest of four children, born to the late Abraham Stephens and Mildred Stephens.
Larry's positive energy and zest for life were contagious, and he made friends wherever he went. He had a huge love for his family and friends but most of all he loved Christ. He was a devout Christian who spent his spare time reading the bible and worshiping. Larry had a passion for traveling; nothing held him back from going out and experiencing God's beautiful world. When he was not traveling or working he followed his second passion, cooking. He would cook for a host of friends and family whenever time permitted. If Larry was not in the kitchen, you could find him on the dance floor elegantly performing the steps to the Detroit Ballroom or the Hustle.
Larry is survived by his mother, Mildred Stephens; sister, Gail Stephens; nephew JerMel (Mary) Stephens; niece, J'Nel Stephens-Dantzler; great-niece Colette Stephens; and dear friend Stacey Brown.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Karmanos Cancer Institute for their loving care of Larry. The viewing is Friday, October 4th, at Swanson's Funeral Home 14751 W. McNichols, Detroit, MI 48235 from 4-8 pm and the funeral is Saturday, October 5th, at St. Phillips Lutheran Church 2884 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48302, with family hour at 11:30 am and service starting at 12 noon.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019