Larry Berman
Southfield - Larry Berman, 74, of Southfield, Michigan, died after sunset on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Berman. Cherished father of Andrea (partner Christy Wegener) Berman and Franklin Berman. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn Berman. Devoted son of the late Clara and the late Frank Berman. Loving brother of the late Jack Berman. Special uncle of the late Stuart Berman. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES, 12 NOON, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
