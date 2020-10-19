1/1
Larry Berman
Larry Berman

Southfield - Larry Berman, 74, of Southfield, Michigan, died after sunset on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Berman. Cherished father of Andrea (partner Christy Wegener) Berman and Franklin Berman. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn Berman. Devoted son of the late Clara and the late Frank Berman. Loving brother of the late Jack Berman. Special uncle of the late Stuart Berman. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES, 12 NOON, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com 248-569-0020








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
