Grosse Ile Township - LANTZ, Larry B., age 87, of Grosse Ile Township, February 06, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Lantz. Loving father of Michael (Claudia) Lantz, Susan Prial and William Quinsey. Dear grandfather of Christopher Prial, Andrew (Jordan) Lantz, Katherine Prial, Lauren Prial, Richard Lantz, Kyle Quinsey and Collin Quinsey. Dearest great grandfather of Hunter Prial and Barron Prial. He is also survived by his sister Jayne Foy. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Alice Lantz and 7 siblings. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Memorial service is Saturday, February 29, 11:00 AM at Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church or .
www.mimemorial.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020