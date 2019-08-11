|
|
Larry E. Weaver
Clawson - age 77, died peacefully August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father of Carey (Sarah) Weaver and Leesa Weaver. Dear brother of Freda Dula and the late Frances Dula. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd (between 14-15 Mile Rds), Tuesday, August 13, 3-8pm. Funeral Service at Troy Assembly of God, 3200 Livernois Rd, Troy, Wednesday, August 14, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to Mary's Children Family Center, 495 E. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019