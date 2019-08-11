Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Troy Assembly of God
3200 Livernois Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Troy Assembly of God
3200 Livernois Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Weaver Obituary
Larry E. Weaver

Clawson - age 77, died peacefully August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father of Carey (Sarah) Weaver and Leesa Weaver. Dear brother of Freda Dula and the late Frances Dula. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd (between 14-15 Mile Rds), Tuesday, August 13, 3-8pm. Funeral Service at Troy Assembly of God, 3200 Livernois Rd, Troy, Wednesday, August 14, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to Mary's Children Family Center, 495 E. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now