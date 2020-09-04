Larry J. MIller
Clarkston - Passed away September 1, 2020; age 68. Beloved Husband of Lisa for 43 years. Proud Father of Kristen (James) Beesley and Scott (Tami) Miller. Loving Nonno of Ryan, Lauren, Addison Beesley and Luca and Sophia Miller. Loved Brother of John (Janet) Miller and Robert (Teresa) Miller. Dear Brother in law of Robert (Jennifer) Dietrich. Larry retired from Chrysler Automotive. He enjoyed golfing, cooking and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. Due to the National Pandemic a Private Memorial Service by invitation only will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM and may be viewed live streamed at www.wintfuneralhome.com/obituary/larry-miller
. Memorial donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation or Rogel Cancer Center at U of M.