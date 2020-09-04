Lisa, Kristin, Scott and family, I am sending love and prayers and feeling so much sadness, and of course I know you are too. The Miller cousins spent a lot of time together when we were little and all lived a few blocks apart in Allen Park, often at our Nona Theresa’s house. Larry was one of our first friends, and even though I was older, we shared some of the same ideas, both being the first kids in the family. Oh how Danny and Larry got into so much trouble together! And how I would get so mad at them! I have lots more stories to share and I will work on writing them down for you. Seeing Larry with his grands on FB was heartwarming and I’m so happy he had that time with them, and they got to know their Nonno. He will be missed. Much love, Rita Miller Swartz and family❤.

