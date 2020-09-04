1/
Larry J. MIller
1952 - 2020
Larry J. MIller

Clarkston - Passed away September 1, 2020; age 68. Beloved Husband of Lisa for 43 years. Proud Father of Kristen (James) Beesley and Scott (Tami) Miller. Loving Nonno of Ryan, Lauren, Addison Beesley and Luca and Sophia Miller. Loved Brother of John (Janet) Miller and Robert (Teresa) Miller. Dear Brother in law of Robert (Jennifer) Dietrich. Larry retired from Chrysler Automotive. He enjoyed golfing, cooking and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. Due to the National Pandemic a Private Memorial Service by invitation only will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM and may be viewed live streamed at www.wintfuneralhome.com/obituary/larry-miller. Memorial donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation or Rogel Cancer Center at U of M.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Memories & Condolences

September 5, 2020
Lisa and Family, my support prayers are with you!
Margaret Carmen
Neighbor
September 4, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Colleen Tate
September 4, 2020
Sending our sincerest condolences, prayers, thoughts and love during during this time.
~ The Tate Family
Colleen Tate
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim and Jane Starnes
Friend
September 3, 2020
Lisa, Kristin, Scott and family, I am sending love and prayers and feeling so much sadness, and of course I know you are too. The Miller cousins spent a lot of time together when we were little and all lived a few blocks apart in Allen Park, often at our Nona Theresa’s house. Larry was one of our first friends, and even though I was older, we shared some of the same ideas, both being the first kids in the family. Oh how Danny and Larry got into so much trouble together! And how I would get so mad at them! I have lots more stories to share and I will work on writing them down for you. Seeing Larry with his grands on FB was heartwarming and I’m so happy he had that time with them, and they got to know their Nonno. He will be missed. Much love, Rita Miller Swartz and family❤.
Rita Swartz
Family
September 3, 2020
Sending love & prayers of comfort to Lisa, Kristen, Scott, Bob, John, & all of their spouses & Grandchildren. Larry will live now in our hearts & in our memories. Until we meet again dear cousin.
Linda & Rich Dusincki
Family
September 3, 2020
Met Larry on the Chrysler Audit Staff. He was always fun and had a smile for everyone. I enjoyed all our interactions. So sorry to hear of his passing. RIP my friend. Prayers and hugs to the family.
Keith Waligora
Coworker
September 3, 2020
We met in 1980. Had constant contact up through 2015. We had a lot in common; humor, music and a lot of good times. I can say Larry had a good life., A wonderful wife and family , many friends, a good career. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Jim May
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Lisa, Jan and I are so very sorry to hear of Larry's passing.
During our time together at Chrysler we became friends and he taught me the financial side of the automotive business for which I will always be grateful.
I have thought about him many times since he became ill and now of course wish that we had spoken more often.
He truly was one of the 'good guys' and will be greatly missed.
David THOMAS
Friend
September 3, 2020
i worked with Larry at FCA in Corporate Audit about 20 years ago, but we kept in touch after that, including after he retired. Larry was a class act. Funny, insghtful, honest. He mentored many. I talked to Larry after his diagnosis and I have never heard anyone more calm, accepting and yet optimistic at facing an uncertain future. I last saw Larry in December at a (my!) retirement party and he hadnt changed a bit. He will be missed.
james bante
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Larry was one of the absolute best people I worked with in my 33+ years at Chrysler, always smart, always funny. I count myself fortunate to have been his co-worker. Thank you to his whole family for sharing him with us.
Michael Lamping
Coworker
September 2, 2020
I am so glad we were all so close and always made time to see each other as often as we could.
That is what family is about. I love you all and my heart is broken for you.
Kerri Cash
Family
September 2, 2020
Oh Lisa am so very sorry to hear of Larry’s passing. What a fighter he was because he had so much to live for. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Julie Jensen
Friend
September 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Prayers and thoughts to you all.
Stacey Kulczycki
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
I will always smile when I think of you and I will miss you always. Damn Covid that all the people who cared about you cannot gather to share memories, laugh, and cry.
Mary Sampson
Friend
September 2, 2020
Lisa we are so very sorry to hear of the passing of Larry...had no idea he was ever ill. I remember him from AM Leasing and when he was dating you and also one of the picnics Leasing had. Our deepest Sympathy to you and your family. Larry was one of the nicest young men.
Pat (Cassidy) & Larry Easton
227 Pierce Lake Dr.
Chelsea, Mi. 48118
September 2, 2020
I remember him well... and have been very happy that his life included a loving wife , children and grandchildren.... Rest In Peace Larry....
Anne Beaney Loverde
Friend
September 2, 2020
Lisa and family: sending prayers and wishes for comfort on your loss.
Lynn Lee
Coworker
September 2, 2020
We loved you like a brother. We spent every Vacation, Christmas, and Holiday together as one family. You will be missed by many but especially by me.
Marlene Boileau
Family
September 2, 2020
Loved him like a brother. Our deepest condolences, love & peace to you all.
Lisa Bailey
Family
September 2, 2020
Lisa and family, I am so very sad to hear that you have lost Larry. My heart and prayers are with you during this time.
Gail Brown
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Lisa and family - I'm so very sorry for your loss. May peace be with you during this difficult time.
Mary Vranesic
Coworker
