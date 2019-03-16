Services
Pixley Funeral Home Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel
2904 Orchard Lake Road
Keego Harbor, MI 48320
(248) 682-0200
Larry Reeside
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Our Lady of Orchard Lake
3535 Commerce Rd
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Larry Reeside


Bloomfield Twp. - Larry Reeside, a resident of Bloomfield Twp., died on March 6, 2019, at the age of 83. Larry was predeceased by his wife, Rita (Nalezyty), his parents Leo and Doris, and sisters Jeanne (Mary Karen Scherer) and Nancy (Ronald Stewart). Larry is survived by his children, Kevin, Julie (David Merritt), Erin (Michael Connelly), Shane (Sara) and Marnie (Andy Thomas); his nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended family and countless friends and former students whose lives he enriched and who enriched his life as well.

Larry spent his adult life as an educator at St. Anthony High School in Detroit, Cranbrook Kingswood High School, Grosse Pointe Academy and St. Mary's Preparatory, where he served as headmaster until his retirement in 1999. In retirement, Larry traveled extensively throughout the world and served as a volunteer and board member of the Friends of the Bloomfield Township Public Library.

A memorial service will be held March 23, 2019, at 11am, at the Chapel of Our Lady of Orchard Lake, 3535 Commerce Rd in West Bloomfield Township. Memorials may be made to: St. Mary's Preparatory or Gleaners Community Food Bank.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 16, 2019
