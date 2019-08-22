Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Laura Amy Nicholls


1976 - 2019
Laura Amy Nicholls Obituary
Laura Amy Nicholls

Canton - Laura Amy Nicholls, age 43, died suddenly on August 19, 2019.

She was the beloved daughter of Ralph and Arlene Nicholls. Dear sister of Lisa (Paul) Aiuto and Linda (Christopher) Schrier. Much loved aunt of Nathan and Audrey Schrier and Liam and Oliver Aiuto. She also leaves behind her cherished cat, Boo.

Memorial Visitation Thursday, Aug. 22, 4-8 PM at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial service Friday, Aug, 23, 11 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions appreciated to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
