Laura Amy Nicholls
Canton - Laura Amy Nicholls, age 43, died suddenly on August 19, 2019.
She was the beloved daughter of Ralph and Arlene Nicholls. Dear sister of Lisa (Paul) Aiuto and Linda (Christopher) Schrier. Much loved aunt of Nathan and Audrey Schrier and Liam and Oliver Aiuto. She also leaves behind her cherished cat, Boo.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, Aug. 22, 4-8 PM at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial service Friday, Aug, 23, 11 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions appreciated to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019