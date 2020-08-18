Laura Anne Chahal
Tampa - Laura Anne Chahal, age 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home in Tampa, FL. She was born on October 23, 1957, in Grosse Pointe, MI. Laura attended Lake Shore High in St. Clair Shores and graduated in 1975. Laura met Steve Chahal at Wayne State University in 1980. They married in 1986. Laura was a first-generation college graduate who attained three post-graduate degrees. She was the proud mother of her children: Nadine, Esq; Alex, MBA; Ryan, medical student; and Skyler (daugher-in-law). She is also survived by her dear mother, Diane Webb; her loving sisters, Christina Miskiewicz, Denise Farnsworth, and Michelle Chebbani; her beloved dog Gigi; as well as her many nieces and nephews. In 2007, Laura moved to Tampa, FL to begin her retirement journey. Throughout her teaching career, Laura taught, inspired, and mentored hundreds of children. Her funeral service was held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home with interment on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at SunnySide Cemetery. Laura's passion for education is the reason that the family kindly requests that donations to Scholarship America be made in lieu of sending flowers (donations.scholarshipamerica.org
). Visit her online guestbook at https://everloved.com/life-of/laura-chahal/