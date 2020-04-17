|
|
Laura Dusina
Grosse Pointe Woods - Laura Dusina of Grosse Pointe Woods went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Peter; dearest mother of Brian (Vivian), David (Julie) and Keith (Carmen); devoted grandmother "Nonna" of Robert(Tiffany), Frank(Jamie), Vincent, Daniel, Angela and Natalie; dear great-grandmother of Aria, Wren and Forrest; cherished sister of the late Marjorie, late Edith, late Alfred and late Andrew; and loved by many other family members.
Laura was known for her one of a kind sense of humor, infectious smile and hearty laugh. Everything that was important to her seemed to start with the letter F. Faith, Family, Friends, Food, Fashion and Fitness were all a big part of her life.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020