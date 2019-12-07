|
|
Laura Ellen Titus
Rochester - Laura Ellen Titus, age 99 of Rochester, passed away December 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Glenn, dear mother of Sandra (Brian Sr.) Walby and Glenn, Jr. (Sharon Maines) Titus, cherished grandmother of Dr. Michelle (Douglas) Dawson, Brian, Jr. (Sarah) Walby, Katelyn Marie Titus and Glenn III :Trey" Titus, Great-grandmother (Gigi) of Mia, Drew, Douglas III, and Alana. Predeceased by her siblings Laurence Dolan and Lorena McAlonen. Funeral Mass, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 E. Jefferson St, St. Clair Shores. The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019, 3-8 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials in Laura's name may be made to the . Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019