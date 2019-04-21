|
|
Laura Jane Sherlag
Southern Pine, NC - Age 89, passed away March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sherlag. Cherished mother of Kathleen (James), A. Paul (Gayle) and Steven (Danielle). Grandmother of Mary (Adam), Matthew (Zoe), Andrea, Anthony, Sophia, Lena and Ana. Great-grandmother of Gwendolyn and Atticus. Funeral Service Friday, April 26th, 9:30 am at The Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn. Memorials can be made to: Penick Benevolent Fund, 500 Rhode Island Ave, Southern Pines, NC 28387. ww.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019