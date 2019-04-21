Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
Southern Pine, NC - Age 89, passed away March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sherlag. Cherished mother of Kathleen (James), A. Paul (Gayle) and Steven (Danielle). Grandmother of Mary (Adam), Matthew (Zoe), Andrea, Anthony, Sophia, Lena and Ana. Great-grandmother of Gwendolyn and Atticus. Funeral Service Friday, April 26th, 9:30 am at The Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn. Memorials can be made to: Penick Benevolent Fund, 500 Rhode Island Ave, Southern Pines, NC 28387. ww.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
