Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248)689-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:30 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Andres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Jean Andres


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Jean Andres Obituary
Laura Jean Andres

- - Went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019 at the age of 54. Longtime employee of General Motors. Beloved daughter of Larry and the late Joyce. Loving sister of Ed (Betty) and Bob (Jennifer). Also survived by 8 nieces and nephews and many friends. Laura's family will receive friends from 2-8pm on Wednesday, May 29, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 30, in the Funeral Home. Visitation on Thursday begins at 9:30am. Family prefers that donations in Laura's name be made to the charity of the donors' choice.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
Download Now