Laura Jean Andres
- - Went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019 at the age of 54. Longtime employee of General Motors. Beloved daughter of Larry and the late Joyce. Loving sister of Ed (Betty) and Bob (Jennifer). Also survived by 8 nieces and nephews and many friends. Laura's family will receive friends from 2-8pm on Wednesday, May 29, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 30, in the Funeral Home. Visitation on Thursday begins at 9:30am. Family prefers that donations in Laura's name be made to the charity of the donors' choice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019