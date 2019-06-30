Services
Laura Marie (Streiff) Boucher


1961 - 2019
Laura Marie (Streiff) Boucher Obituary
Laura Marie (Streiff) Boucher

- - 10/25/1961 - 6/25/2019

Laura Marie (Streiff) Boucher passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 57, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. She graduated from Birmingham Groves High School in 1979 and Albion College in 1983, worked world-wide as a flight attendant for Continental Airlines for 20 years and created stunning designs as a florist in Ann Arbor, but was most proud of her life as a wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Ed; stepsons Lewis and Casey; sons Alex, Nicky, and Noah; mother, Patricia Streiff; sisters, Elaine Streiff and Karen Eberhart; two grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her father, Thomas Streiff, predeceased her. Please visit www.niefuneralhomes.com for information about the memorial services.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
