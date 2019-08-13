|
Laura Virga
- - Laura Virga passed away August 10, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late James Virga. Loving mother of Michael (Maria) Virga, Angela (the late Norman) Linske, JoAnn (Tom) Rafferty, James (Kimberly) Virga, Salvatore (Lisa) Virga and Laura Virga. Cherished grandmother of 14 and proud great grandmother of 20. Laura's family would like to thank the staff at Henry Ford Village Assisted Living and Heart to Heart Hospice for all of their loving care.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15, from 2-8 pm. There will be a 6:30 Rosary on Thursday. An 11 am funeral mass will be Friday, August 16 at Sacred Heart Church. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 13, 2019