Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Laura Virga
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Laura Virga


1923 - 2019
Laura Virga

- - Laura Virga passed away August 10, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late James Virga. Loving mother of Michael (Maria) Virga, Angela (the late Norman) Linske, JoAnn (Tom) Rafferty, James (Kimberly) Virga, Salvatore (Lisa) Virga and Laura Virga. Cherished grandmother of 14 and proud great grandmother of 20. Laura's family would like to thank the staff at Henry Ford Village Assisted Living and Heart to Heart Hospice for all of their loving care.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 13, 2019
