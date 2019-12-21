|
Laurence Berarducci
Canton - Age 84, December 20, 2019. Loving husband of Joyce. Cherished Father of Larry (Ashley) Berarducci, Mary Kay (Glenn) Martin and the late Lisa Berarducci. Proud Grandfather of Bianca, Elena & Jaxon Berarducci and Maya , Camryn, Marcus, Kyle & Julia Martin. Visitation Thursday December 26th, 2019, 3-7 PM at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Funeral Service will be Friday December 27th, 2019 at the Funeral Home, time is pending. Memorial contributions can be made to Angela Hospice or The . To share a memory, please visit vermeulen.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019