Laurene W. Buechler

Grosse Pointe City - Laurene W. Buechler, age 82, of Grosse Pointe City, MI passed away Wednesday, September 30 at home. Loving wife and partner of Dr. Ernest P. Buechler for 60 years, devoted mother of sons Kurt, Craig, and Peter, grandmother of Connor, Killian, Noah, Katelyn, and Carson, and sister of Diane Jaco. She was a graduate of U of M with an undergraduate degree in Special Education Needs and held two Masters' degrees; one in Reading (M.Ed., U of D) and one in Learning Disabled Education (M. Ed.. WSU). She had a 35-year career as a special education administrator and teacher at South Lake High School in St. Clair Shores, MI and used her schooling in her passionate pursuit of high-quality educational and vocational opportunities and advocacy for all, regardless of special needs. A staunch advocate of special education students being included in traditional classroom settings, she continued to pursue this goal even after retirement, as an educational consultant. In the last 25 years of life, she could be seen traveling the world and cultivating new experiences with her loving husband and family. Her remains have been donated to WSU Medical School.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may now be made to the WSU College of Education to help endow the new Dr. Ernest and Laurene Buechler Endowed Scholarship. Know that your gift will help educate future teachers in perpetuity.

Online Gifts: https://giving.wayne.edu/donate/education

This link already sends your gift to College of Education. Please click "make your gift a tribute" and type "Mrs. Laurene Buechler". This will route your gift to the endowed scholarship fund.

Mail-in Gifts:

Please write "in memory of Mrs. Laurene Buechler" on your check's memo line. Make checks out to "Wayne State University" and send to:

Wayne State University

PO Box 674602

Detroit, MI 48267

Memorial arrangements to come.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
