Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Ann Griffith


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laurie Ann Griffith Obituary
Laurie Ann Griffith

- - Laurie passed away on March 16, 2019, age 66. Loving mother of Brett Griffith. Dear sister of Jerry Buszta (Cheryl) and the late Douglas Buszta. Daughter of the late Eugene and Marjorie Buszta. Funeral Service Thursday, 11am, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial tributes to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now