Laurie Ann Griffith
- - Laurie passed away on March 16, 2019, age 66. Loving mother of Brett Griffith. Dear sister of Jerry Buszta (Cheryl) and the late Douglas Buszta. Daughter of the late Eugene and Marjorie Buszta. Funeral Service Thursday, 11am, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial tributes to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019