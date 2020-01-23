Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Figg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Graff Figg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie Graff Figg Obituary
Laurie Graff Figg

West Bloomfield - Laurie Graff Figg, 92, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stuart A. Graff and the late Chester F. Figg. Mother of Jeffery I. (the late Karen) Graff, David B. (Carol) Graff, and Carol Graff (Mark) Segel. Loving grandmother of Jason J. Graff, Alec Stuart Segel, and Blake M. Segel. Great-grandmother of Riley and Brady Graff. Also survived by Carol Graff's children, Dawn and Robert Murillo and their 4 children, and Sterling and Jen Donally and their 2 children. Sister of the late Morton (the late Dorothy) Knopper and Daniel (the late Sonia and the late Judy) Knopper. Daughter of the late Newman Harry Knopper and the late Minnie Knopper. FUNERAL SERVICE 3:00 P.M. FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -