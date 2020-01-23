|
|
Laurie Graff Figg
West Bloomfield - Laurie Graff Figg, 92, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stuart A. Graff and the late Chester F. Figg. Mother of Jeffery I. (the late Karen) Graff, David B. (Carol) Graff, and Carol Graff (Mark) Segel. Loving grandmother of Jason J. Graff, Alec Stuart Segel, and Blake M. Segel. Great-grandmother of Riley and Brady Graff. Also survived by Carol Graff's children, Dawn and Robert Murillo and their 4 children, and Sterling and Jen Donally and their 2 children. Sister of the late Morton (the late Dorothy) Knopper and Daniel (the late Sonia and the late Judy) Knopper. Daughter of the late Newman Harry Knopper and the late Minnie Knopper. FUNERAL SERVICE 3:00 P.M. FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020