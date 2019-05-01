|
|
Laurie K. Wagner
Plymouth - April 29, 2019 age 64. Loving mother of Joe (Kellie), and Spike (Morgan). Proud "Gramma Lolo" of Blake and Reagan, and of course Nora Bear, and Bogey. Beloved former wife and life partner of Attila "A.J." Wagner. Dear sister of Christine (Bill) Scarborough and the late Toni Meyer. Predeceased by her parents Don and Barb Grunewald. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She loved the lake, the sun, her jewelry and especially her family. Memorial Service Friday, May 3rd 11 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd., W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Thursday May 2nd 4-8 PM. Memorials may be made to Alliance for the Great Lakes or . To share a memory please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 1, 2019