LaVern L. Feldbauer
LaVern L. Feldbauer passed away peacefully on 10/7/2019.
Dear wife of the late Anthony Joseph. Beloved mother of Janice, Steven (Kris), David (Trisha), and the late Edward Feldbauer. Sister of Eugene (Nadine) Desjarlais, Margaret Derrington, Audrey Eschenburg. Also cherished by 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3 PM - 7 PM at Charles Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd, Redford, MI 48240. Instate 9:00 AM on Friday October 11, 2019 at Divine Providence Church, 25335 W Nine Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 with Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Southfield, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019