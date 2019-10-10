Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
25335 W Nine Mile Rd
Southfield, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
25335 W Nine Mile Rd
Southfield, MI
LaVern L. Feldbauer

LaVern L. Feldbauer Obituary
LaVern L. Feldbauer

LaVern L. Feldbauer passed away peacefully on 10/7/2019.

Dear wife of the late Anthony Joseph. Beloved mother of Janice, Steven (Kris), David (Trisha), and the late Edward Feldbauer. Sister of Eugene (Nadine) Desjarlais, Margaret Derrington, Audrey Eschenburg. Also cherished by 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3 PM - 7 PM at Charles Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd, Redford, MI 48240. Instate 9:00 AM on Friday October 11, 2019 at Divine Providence Church, 25335 W Nine Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 with Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Southfield, Michigan.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
