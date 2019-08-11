|
Lavinia M. Sharp
- - Lavinia M. Sharp passed away on August 5, 2019. Lavinia was born on September 5, 1931, in Detroit, MI to Taft and Elizabeth Martin. She is survived by her sister, her two children, her stepson, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church (20000 W. Thirteen Mile Rd, Franklin, MI 48025).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019